Minister Extends Congratulations On Arab Army Command Arabization, Jordan Radio Foundation Anniversaries

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson, Muhannad Mubaidin, extended congratulations on the sixty-eighth anniversary of the Arabization of the Jordanian Army Command and the sixty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of Jordan Radio, both celebrated on March 1 annually.During a live broadcast program commemorating its fiftieth anniversary, Mubaidin reflected on the significant historical events of March, highlighting pivotal moments like the Battle of Karama and the Arabization of the Arab Army leadership.He underscored the national and historical significance of Jordan Radio and its live broadcast program throughout Jordan's history, emphasizing its role during times of war, victory, and peace. Notably, His Majesty King Abdullah II honored the platform as the first media outlet to receive a royal medal.Mubaidin traced the origins of Jordan Radio from its inception in Ramallah to its relocation to Amman and official launch in 1959 by the late King Hussein bin Talal.He noted the radio's witness to pivotal moments like the unity of the East and West Banks and the Arab renaissance, alongside other Jordanian institutions in this Arab context.Acknowledging the contributions of Jordan Radio's founding broadcasters and early directors, including the late Minister of Information Salah Abu Zeid, Mubaidin praised their efforts in shaping the radio's identity and impact.Highlighting the accessibility of the live broadcast program on Jordan Radio to the Hashemite leadership, Mubaidin emphasized its role as a platform for citizens' concerns, opinions, and aspirations. Both the late King Hussein bin Talal and King Abdullah II have directly engaged with citizens' issues through the program.