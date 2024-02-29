Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - A military official from the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army announced that, following royal directives, the Armed Forces conducted two relief and food aid airdrops to residents in northern Gaza on Thursday.The mission, carried out in collaboration with Bahrain and Oman, aimed to support Palestinians, express solidarity with them, and alleviate the impact of the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza.The Armed Forces affirmed their commitment to ongoing aid efforts through an air bridge, delivering humanitarian and medical assistance either via aid flights from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport or through airdrops in northern Gaza.