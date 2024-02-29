Operational Intelligence (OI) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Companies & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Operational Intelligence (OI) Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the operational intelligence (OI) market report . The market report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The global operational intelligence (OI) market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2024-2032 .

Operational Intelligence (OI) Market Overview:

Operational Intelligence (OI) is a real-time dynamic capability that provides visibility and insight into business operations. Through the collection, processing, and analysis of live data, OI delivers immediate insights and facilitates decision-making in business environments. This technology is designed to monitor existing business processes and immediately notify relevant personnel of opportunities or issues, thus enabling rapid response. OI employs a combination of complex algorithms, artificial intelligence, real-time monitoring, and rich visualization to present data in a way that's easily understandable for decision-makers. By integrating this intelligence with current business processes, it aids organizations in achieving efficiency, effectiveness, and agility.

Operational Intelligence (OI) Market Demand and Growth Analysis:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing need for real-time analysis to make informed business decisions. In line with this, the growth of big data and the rising complexity of business processes are necessitating more robust and immediate insights. Moreover, the demand for streamlined operations and enhanced productivity in various industries is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. In addition to this, the emphasis on achieving cost efficiency through better resource utilization is resulting in higher investments in OI solutions. Besides this, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Also, the shift towards data-driven decision-making is impacting the market positively. The market is further driven by the need for compliance with regulatory requirements and the implementation of standardized practices across industries. Apart from this, the advent of cloud computing and increased accessibility to technology across small and medium enterprises is propelling the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Axway Inc.

Intelligent InSites Inc. (Infor)

OpenText Corp.

Oversight Systems Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Space Time Insight Inc. (Nokia)

Splunk Inc.

SQLsteam Vitria Technology Inc. (Innovation Technology Group Inc)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:



BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Power

Telecom and IT Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

