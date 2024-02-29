Widow opts for charity endeavor after billion-dollar inheritance surprise

(MENAFN) The passing of Ruth Gottesman's 96-year-old husband in 2022 revealed an astonishing legacy that caught even her by surprise: a billion-dollar fortune in Berkshire Hathaway stock. In a candid revelation to the New York Times, Ruth Gottesman, born in 1930, disclosed that her late husband had bequeathed her a substantial portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway stock without her prior knowledge. Remarkably, his sole directive to her was to exercise her judgment and do "what she thinks is right."



In a move that astounded many, Ruth Gottesman resolved to channel the entirety of the unexpected windfall towards philanthropy. Her chosen recipient? The Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, an area known for its economic challenges within New York City. Ruth articulated her intention succinctly, expressing her desire to provide essential support for Einstein's students by ensuring they receive access to a tuition-free education.



Ruth Gottesman's decision reflects not only her unwavering commitment to philanthropic endeavors but also her profound dedication to uplifting communities in need. By directing her husband's substantial inheritance towards the advancement of medical education, Ruth exemplifies a spirit of generosity and a keen sense of social responsibility. Her actions serve as a testament to the transformative power of altruism and the enduring legacy of compassion in making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

