Ukrainian Forces Repel Four Enemy Attacks On Left Bank Of Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces eliminated 54 Russian invaders and destroyed one Murom-M video surveillance system on the left bank of the Dnipro River overnight.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram .

As noted, the enemy is systematically attempting to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

"Over the past day, it [the enemy] carried out four attacks and, after sustaining losses, withdrew to the initial positions,” the post reads.

The losses of the Russian army include 54 occupiers, 8 guns, 1 Murom-M video surveillance system, 1 set of antenna systems, 10 armored vehicles, and 2 boats. Additionally, their field ammunition depot was destroyed.

According to the military, two Russian warships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, and one warship is in the Sea of Azov. The missile carriers are at their basing points.