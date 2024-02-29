Border Blockade, Confiscation Of Russian Assets: Stefanchuk Meets With Marshal Of Polish Senate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Małgorzata Kidawa-Błonska discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and the blocking of checkpoints by Polish farmers.

According to Ukrinform, the speaker said this in a post on Facebook .

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude to his interlocutor for the assistance that Ukraine has received from Poland and its people over the past two years.

“Expressed gratitude for the shelter to Ukrainians, as well as for their political, military, and humanitarian assistance. Ukraine is also thankful for the support of the Peace Formula and its path towards the EU,” the speaker said.

According to him, the meeting focused on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and the blocking of checkpoints.

Stefanchuk also noted that it is crucial to promptly find solutions to the border issue.

The interlocutors also discussed the reinforcement of sanctions against Russia and the development of a national mechanism for confiscating Russian assets frozen in Poland.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland Szymon Hołownia.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook