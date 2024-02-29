Russian Army Trying To Capture Two Settlements Near Bakhmut - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut sector, Russian troops are trying to capture Ivanivske and Bohdanivka.

Ilya Yevlash, the spokesman for the East Grouping of Troops, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy continues to move towards the Ivanivske and Bohdanivka areas, with ongoing fighting within the city. The enemy continues to pull up powerful reserves. Furthermore, they constantly strike with kamikaze drones like Lancet, using drones such as Zala and Orlan to adjust artillery, and actively employing FPV drones,” he said.

According to the spokesman, Russia is actively using Storm Z and Storm V assault groups, as well as motorized rifle regiments and brigades. In the past day, the invaders conducted nearly 700 attacks and carried out eight combat engagements in the Bakhmut sector.

As reported, in the eastern sector, the enemy lost 343 troops killed and wounded and 73 units of weapons and military equipment over the last day.