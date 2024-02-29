Resolution By Corrupt European Deputies Are No More Than Paper For Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova
Thirty years ago, when the UN adopted four resolutions on
Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, Yerevan did not
consider them to be anything more than a piece of paper. It is a
true saying that what goes around comes back around. Today, Armenia
bases its hope on the 'importance' of the two formal resolutions
adopted by the European Parliament so much that it even dreams of
going back to 30 years ago.
However, the European Parliament's call for sanctions against
Azerbaijan and the adoption of a resolution are not of any serious
importance for Azerbaijan today. Unlike Armenia, this is not due to
Azerbaijan's disrespect for the main structure of the European
Parliament, but rather to the non-serious approach of the European
Parliament to the provisions contained in the adopted resolutions.
In other words, the European Union and its member states do not
accept the fantasies reflected in the document.
Since any Western pressure against Azerbaijan usually coincides
with the elections, this has even become an axiom. It is known that
the European Parliament is preparing for new elections, and calls
against Azerbaijan are being made by deputies working with the
'finance' of the Armenian lobby.
Kaspar Karapetyan, an Armenian living in Brussels, is behind
this financing.
Although K. Karapetyan captured the headlines mostly with the
corruption scandal starting in 2022, his "business" relations with
the member of the European Parliament Eva Kaili of Greek origin on
May 26, 2019 were one of the most popular events. It should be
noted that Eva Kaili and Karapetyan's paths crossed in the EU
Parliament, and their relationship further increased after the
election.
In addition, let's note that Karapetyan, who is known as the
boss of corruption and prostitution in the West, organised the
illegal visits of many members of the European Parliament not only
to Armenia, but also to Garabagh for decades.
A Greek citizen with an Armenian passport, 76-year-old Kaspar
Karapetyan chose Brussels, the centre of European politics, as a
platform for his activities, not only for considerations of a
purely Armenian issue, but also for his narrow-minded business
interests.
Karapetyan was engaged in shuttle trade in his youth in Greece.
And later, in Belgium, he bought jewellery shops. He created an
extensive and equally bloody network of "diamond business". From
conflict regions of Africa, he smuggled into Belgium the oblong
coloured diamonds, which are then faceted. So the diamond becomes
as shiny as the Armenian issue. And then the diamonds are certified
according to the thoroughly worked-out corruption scheme and go to
the shelves of the branded boutiques in Europe.
Over time, Karapetyan's blood diamond business began to be
connected with Armenia's Garabagh plans. Dashnak, expanding his
business, began to play an extremely active role, from the Armenian
occupation to the financing of radical Armenian organisations and
terrorist groups.
With this money, Karapetyan creates a "European Armenian
Federation for Justice and Democracy," which acts in conjunction
with Armenia's foreign intelligence.
The Karampetyan Federation is a subdivision of the organization
of the Yerevan-based "Armenian Cause Central Council".
Traces of Karampetyan's bloody mud lead from the offices of
influential European officials and deputies to the battlefields in
Karabakh.
As for Karapetyan's partner Kyli, on November 19, 2021, she was
recognized as the main initiator of the distribution of the
statement signed by the MEPs as a group and accusing "Azerbaijan of
committing aggression against Armenia".
Thus, Karapetyan and all the forces close to him, united around
the European Parliament, could not hide their true faces. The fact
that some deputies of the European Parliament are engaged in
issuing empty resolutions is precisely related to their corrupt
practices, which they try to hide in the background.
The MPs who oppose Azerbaijan are those who have expressed the
same position in the European Parliament before. They know their
true inner faces, and even President Ilham Aliyev exposed these
disgusting games in front of them when he received German business
representatives.
There is no doubt that behind these games are people like
Macron, Islamophobic, racist, and Turkophobic circles in the
European Parliament, crusaders, and neo-colonial-minded people and
agents.
Azerbaijan has no obligation to the European Parliament, nor is
it worried about the threats of resolutions by a group of corrupt
MPs. The whole world understands that this is a modern crusade. The
era of the absolute monopoly of the West is coming to an end, this
kind of populism has no value anymore.
