Payment software glitch disrupts petrol pumps across New Zealand

(MENAFN) Gas stations and a payment services company in New Zealand found themselves grappling with a significant operational disruption on Thursday as a number of gasoline pumps ceased functioning, attributed to a glitch in the payment software. Allied Fuel, GAL, ZEnergy, and BP, among others, acknowledged that their self-service fuel pumps across the country were affected by issues stemming from the payment system used. John Scott, CEO of Invenco Group, a provider of payment software solutions, shed light on the root cause, identifying a "leap year glitch" as the culprit behind the malfunction.



According to Scott, the system malfunctioned due to the unique occurrence of February 29, a consequence of the current year being a leap year. While the glitch caused inconvenience and disruption, Scott assured that a solution has been identified and is poised for deployment across the affected fuel pumps nationwide.



The incident in New Zealand, being one of the first countries to transition to a new day due to time zone differences, magnified the impact of the leap year anomaly compared to other regions. With February 29 occurring once every four years, the manifestation of this issue underscores the intricacies involved in software systems' handling of rare calendar events.



Scott emphasized that the glitch is specific to the New Zealand code, indicating that it's an isolated incident rather than a widespread systemic flaw. While Invenco has yet to ascertain the exact cause of the malfunction, Scott assured stakeholders that an investigation will be conducted in the ensuing days to identify and rectify any underlying issues. As New Zealand moves forward from this disruption, attention turns towards ensuring the resilience and reliability of critical infrastructure systems in the face of unforeseen challenges.

