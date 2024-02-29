Health Min. Declares Operating 3Rd Latest Integrated Hybrid Imaging Device

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahamd Al-Awadhi on Thursday announced the installment of the Latest Integrated Hybrid imaging device in nuclear medicine at the opening of the new Al-Farwaniya Hospital and Kuwait Cancer Control Center.

Alluding to the past launch of the first device of this type at the new Al-Jahar Hospital, the minister noted that it was the first of its kind in the Gulf and Middle East.

Speaking at the launch of the opening of the three-day Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Conference, minister Al-Awadhi said it was a "new era" as the installment of a total three devices of this type would make the state of Kuwait on top in medicine.

He expressed his full support and trust in the medical staff and their potential skills to use these devices according to the highest international standards and affirmed his keenness to keep up with the latest technologies in this field.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nuclear Medicine Departments Council at the Health Ministry Dr Abdulredha Ismail said in his speech that the attendance of the Minister at the conference showed the support and keenness on providing the best service in the medical fields. He praised the ministry's support to the field by bringing in experts from around the world.

On her part, Dr. Eman Al-Awadhi Head of the Nuclear Department said such a scientific meeting that engages doctors to exchange and share their experiences would would be helpful to keep up with latest technologies, namely Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Modern applications of hybrid imaging devices including MRI and PET imaging in the nuclear medicine departments of Al-Jahra new hospital and Kuwait Cancer Control Center represent Kuwait's distinction with top medical services in the Gulf, Arab world and Western Asia, she added.

She also mentioned that this conference would include more than 45 scientific lectures as well as various workshops. (end)

