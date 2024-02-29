Arab League: Palestinian Women Voice Should Be Heard About Gaza's Plight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The League of Arab States called on Thursday for Palestinian women to be heard in international forums to explain suffering in the Gaza Strip as a result of the continuing war waged by the Israeli occupation forces.

Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs at Arab League Dr. Haifa Abu-Ghazaleh said at the opening of the 43rd meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Arab Women that it is necessary to support Palestinian women's issues at the international level, especially with the unprecedented events they are enduring in Gaza Strip.

She revealed that the Arab League would hold a seminar in the name of the Arab Women's Committee on the sidelines of the 68th session of the United Nations Committee for Women in New York, due on March 11.

The activity in New York would be designed to shed light on the conditions of Palestinian women and draw global attention to the reality of the catastrophic conditions in Palestinian territories, Dr. Haifa added.

She urged the heads of agencies concerned with women's affairs in Arab countries to support the voice of Palestinian women in the New York event, which will be titled "Breaking Restrictions: Women's Quest for Life in Gaza," noting that it would be held in the presence of representatives of relevant UN organizations and bodies, senior officials, and a number of foreign ambassadors in New York.

She pointed out that the 43rd session of the Arab Women's Committee which is held under the presidency of Oman at the ministerial level discusses a number of main topics such as empowering women and improving their conditions, following up on the implementation of the Women's Development Agenda in the Arab Region 2030, the Arab Network for Women Peace Brokers, climate change and combating violence against women.(end)

