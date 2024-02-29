Egyptian Military Transport Aircraft Continue Dropping Tons Of Aid Over Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Egyptian military transport aircraft continued, for the third consecutive day, dropping several tons of aid and urgent relief materials to afflicted areas in northern Gaza Strip, in cooperation with UAE Air Force.

Egyptian armed forces mentioned in a statement, on Thursday, that Egyptian and UAE transport aircraft took off from Al-Arish Airport Northern Sinai at night to drop off humanitarian relief supplies over the Stip.

The Air Bridge continues, in cooperation with other brotherly and friendly countries, upon directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to transfer humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip

During the past few days, the Egyptian Army dropped tons of urgent aid over Gaza, in partnership with Jordan, the Emirates, Qatar, and France.(end)

