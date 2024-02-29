UN Condemns Collective Punishment In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk condemned, Thursday, the collective punishment in Gaza which resulted in the killing of more than 17,000 Palestinian children since October 2023.

Turk presented his report on human rights in Palestine to the UN Human Rights Council, where he warned against military intervention in Rafah City, south Gaza, explaining that the humanitarian situation is shocking and catastrophic.

He said that the deliberate starvation by the Israeli occupation, denial of access to humanitarian aid, bombing of densely populated areas and hospitals, forced displacement and siege of more than 2.2 million Palestinians are war crimes.

The UN Human Rights Office documented many violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank, added Turk.

He explained that the situation in the West Bank is dire, noting that more than 7,000 people had been arbitrarily arrested and approximately 3,400 Palestinians are under administrative detention with more than 400 killed during, and more than 100 being children.

He stated that these war crimes committed by the Israel occupation warrant a transparent investigation, indicating that the situation might escalate further in the West Bank if justice and accountability are not taken.

Turk urged the international community to do everything possible to end the crisis, and called for the right for Palestinians to establish their own state as a solution. (end)

