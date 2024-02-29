Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139962 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable to the newly elected President of Hungary Tamas Sulyo, congratulating him on winning the election.
3139992 KUWAIT -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahamd Al-Awadhi on Thursday announces installment of the Latest Integrated Hybrid imaging device in nuclear medicine -- the third in the country.
3139988 RAMALLAH -- Up to 70 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces at Al Rasheed street west of Gaza City.
3139971 TEHRAN -- Iran braces for its 12th legislative elections, with more than 15,000 candidates, vying for a seat at the Islamic Consultative Assembly. (News report by Muntazar Watan). (end)
