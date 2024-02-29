Allianz expects global rise in corporate insolvency, Germany follows suit

(MENAFN) Allianz, a prominent German insurance and financial services company, has forecasted a continuation of the upward trend in insolvency cases for companies worldwide, marking the third consecutive year of such challenges. According to reports from Allianz, this trend is expected to manifest across various regions, including Germany, albeit with a delay compared to many other European countries.



Economists at Allianz, based in Hamburg, have underscored their anticipation of a parallel rise in insolvency cases within Germany, attributing this phenomenon to persistent economic fragility, structural impediments, and increasingly stringent financing conditions. The insights gleaned from Allianz's "Commercial Insolvency Study" suggest that a confluence of these factors is likely to heighten financial pressures on German enterprises throughout 2024.



Specifically, the study projects a significant uptick of 13 percent in the number of insolvency cases among German companies in 2024 compared to the previous year. This foreseen surge underscores the mounting challenges facing businesses within the German market, necessitating proactive measures to navigate the evolving economic landscape.



Milo Bogaerts, President of Allianz Trade in the German-speaking region, corroborated these findings, noting that the trajectory of increased insolvencies had already commenced, particularly evident during the latter half of 2023. Bogaerts' statement underscores the timeliness and urgency of addressing the mounting financial strains faced by German businesses, signaling the imperative for strategic interventions to mitigate risks and safeguard economic stability.

MENAFN29022024000045015682ID1107916466