Report states India`s USD1 pill could be main reason to healing cancer

(MENAFN) In a significant leap forward in the fight against cancer, the TATA Institute in Mumbai has unveiled a groundbreaking pill that has the potential to prevent cancer recurrence and reduce treatment side effects by an impressive 50 percent, as reported by the Economic Times on Wednesday. The revolutionary drug, known as 'R+Cu,' has emerged after a decade of intensive research and development.



The key components of the drug include pro-oxidants like resveratrol and copper, which have the unique ability to generate cancer-fighting 'oxygen radicals.' These radicals play a crucial role in preventing healthy cells from turning cancerous and inhibit the movement of cancer cells from one part of the body to another, a process commonly known as 'metastasis.' Researchers are optimistic about the drug's effectiveness in treating pancreatic, lung, and oral cancers.



What sets this potential game-changer apart is its projected affordability, with an expected cost of a mere 100 rupees (USD1.2). This affordability could significantly alleviate the financial burden on cancer patients at a time when the costs of cancer treatment are soaring. The drug, currently awaiting approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is anticipated to hit the market in June-July, offering hope for millions.



Dr. Rajendra Badve, a surgeon from the Tata Memorial Hospital, shared insights into the rigorous testing process, including side-effect evaluations on both rats and humans, with prevention tests conducted on rats. Although human trials are ongoing and expected to take approximately five years, Dr. Badve termed the development as a "big success" despite the challenges encountered during the research.



The TATA Memorial Center, a globally recognized cancer research facility funded and controlled by India's Department of Atomic Energy, stands at the forefront of this groundbreaking achievement. The emergence of this pill comes at a time when global attention is increasingly focused on the quest for effective cancer treatments, with even Russian President Vladimir Putin recently claiming strides in developing anti-cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs.



As the world eagerly awaits the approval and subsequent release of the R+Cu drug, its potential impact on cancer treatment and affordability could mark a transformative moment in the ongoing battle against one of humanity's most formidable adversaries.





