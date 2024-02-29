Cable Glands Market Size, Growth Report, Key Players, Share Analysis And Industry Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Cable Glands Market Report by Cable Type (Armoured, Unarmoured), Type (Industrial, Hazardous), Material (Brass, Stainless Steel, Plastic and Nylon, and Others), End User (Oil and Gas, Mining, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing and Processing, Chemical, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 .' offers a detailed analysis of the cable glands market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What is Cable Glands Market?

The global cable glands market size reached US$ 1,869.0 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,018.9 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.31% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cable Glands Industry:

Increasing Demand for Cable Management Solutions:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the cable glands market is the increasing demand for effective cable management solutions across various industries. Cable glands play a crucial role in securing, routing, and protecting cables from environmental factors such as dust, moisture, vibration, and corrosion. With the expanding infrastructure development, industrial automation, and telecommunications networks worldwide, there is a growing need for reliable cable management solutions to ensure the safe and efficient operation of electrical and data transmission systems. Cable glands provide a secure and robust method for terminating cables and maintaining cable integrity in diverse applications, ranging from industrial machinery and equipment to buildings, offshore installations, and renewable energy projects.

Growing Emphasis on Safety and Compliance:

Another significant factor influencing the growth of the cable glands market is the growing emphasis on safety, regulatory compliance, and industry standards. In industries such as oil and gas, marine, mining, and chemical processing, where hazardous environments are prevalent, there are stringent requirements for cable glands to meet specific safety certifications and ingress protection (IP) ratings to ensure reliable performance and prevent the risk of electrical hazards, fires, and explosions. Additionally, there is a focus on environmental sustainability and compliance with environmental regulations, driving the demand for cable glands made from environmentally friendly materials and coatings. Compliance with international standards such as IEC, NEC, UL, and ATEX is essential for cable gland manufacturers to access global markets and meet the needs of customers in various industries.

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

Technological advancements and innovation are key factors driving the growth of the cable glands market. Manufacturers are continuously developing new materials, designs, and technologies to enhance the performance, reliability, and versatility of cable glands for diverse applications. This includes the development of cable glands with advanced sealing mechanisms, strain relief features, corrosion-resistant materials, and compatibility with flexible and armored cables. Additionally, there is a trend towards the integration of smart features such as monitoring sensors, RFID tags, and connectivity solutions into cable glands, enabling remote monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance of cable systems. Moreover, the adoption of additive manufacturing (3D printing) and advanced manufacturing techniques allows the production of customized cable glands tailored to specific customer requirements, driving innovation and differentiation in the market. Overall, technological advancements and innovation are driving the evolution of cable glands to meet the evolving needs of modern industries and applications.

Cable Glands Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Cable Type:



Armoured Unarmoured

Unarmoured cable glands represent the largest cable type segment in the market due to their widespread use in various industries for securing and sealing unarmoured cables, protecting environmental factors such as dust, moisture, and vibration.

Breakup by Type:



Industrial Hazardous

Industrial cable glands represent the largest type segment in the market as they find extensive applications across industrial sectors such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and infrastructure for cable management, routing, and protection in harsh operating environments.

Breakup by Material:



Brass

Stainless Steel

Plastic and Nylon Others

Brass cable glands represent the largest material segment in the market owing to their superior conductivity, corrosion resistance, and durability, making them preferred choices for cable termination and connection in industrial and hazardous environments.

Breakup by End User:



Oil and Gas

Mining

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing and Processing

Chemical Others

The oil and gas sector represents the largest end-user segment in the market due to the sector's extensive use of cable glands for cable management, sealing, and protection in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, including drilling rigs, refineries, pipelines, and petrochemical plants.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the market driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, leading to increased demand for cable glands across various industries.

Global Cable Glands Market Trends:

The growing demand for cable glands with enhanced sealing capabilities to meet stringent requirements for ingress protection (IP) ratings, particularly in industries such as oil and gas, marine, and aerospace, where exposure to harsh environmental conditions is common represents one of the key factors influencing the cable glands market growth across the globe.

There is increasing adoption of cable glands with integrated strain relief features to prevent cable damage and ensure secure cable connections, especially in applications subject to vibration, shock, and mechanical stress. Additionally, there is a trend towards the development of cable glands with advanced materials and coatings, such as stainless steel, aluminum, and epoxy resin, to improve corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, and durability, catering to the needs of diverse industries and applications.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Cable Glands Industry:



ABB Ltd, Amphenol Corporation

CMP Products Limited (British Engines Group)

Cortem SPA

Eaton Corporation PLC

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E

Emerson Electric Co.

Hubbell Incorporated

Hummel AG

Stahl Aktiengesellschaft

Sealcon LLC Warom Technology Incorporated Company.

