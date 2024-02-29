(MENAFN) A draft proposal from the European Council, published on Tuesday, underscores the need for European Union residents to persist in reduced natural gas consumption levels imposed following sanctions on Russia's energy sector. The proposal recommends maintaining voluntary usage levels at least 15 percent below the average demand measured between April 2017 and March 2022 for another year. Despite claiming success in achieving many goals with existing cutbacks, the proposal suggests continuing these measures to enhance competitiveness, stabilize prices, and further drive the European Union toward its Net Zero carbon emissions target.



The draft resolution acknowledges diversified supply sources, lower prices, and increased storage reserves, signaling the potential benefits to the European Union economy. However, it emphasizes the need for additional cutbacks for another year, aligning with the European Union's commitment to Net Zero emissions. The proposal allows for a shift from voluntary to mandatory cutbacks if there is resistance from European Union residents or leaders, preventing the risk of individual countries disrupting the broader conservation effort.



This recommendation comes in the wake of Brussels confirming the non-renewal of a five-year pipeline gas transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom via Ukraine, set to expire at the end of March. Despite imposing multiple sanctions on Russia, the European Union still purchased nearly EUR30 billion in oil, petroleum products, and natural gas from the country in the previous year. The extended call for gas conservation reflects the European Union's ongoing efforts to balance geopolitical tensions and environmental commitments.





