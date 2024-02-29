Russia to put sanctions on gasoline shipments

(MENAFN) Russia is set to implement a six-month suspension of gasoline exports from March, aiming to ensure an ample supply for the domestic market amid an anticipated surge in demand during the high-demand season, as reported by RBK on Tuesday. The measure, approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, follows a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak earlier this month, highlighting the need to address increasing demand, particularly in the agricultural sector and during seasonal refinery maintenance.



The decision aims to stabilize prices in the domestic petroleum product market by mitigating the impact of heightened demand, according to Novak. The suspension will not affect previously agreed-upon volumes for the Eurasian Economic Union countries, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia. Novak's spokesperson confirmed the government's move to restrict gasoline exports.



To further manage supply and prices, Novak proposed an increase in diesel volumes available on the domestic commodity exchange, considering its widespread use in the agricultural sector. As Russia adapts its energy policies to balance domestic needs and global market dynamics, this temporary restriction reflects the government's commitment to addressing potential shortages and stabilizing the local fuel market.







