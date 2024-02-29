Russian firms go on board on huge enlargement to friendly nations

(MENAFN) Russian businesses have significantly expanded their global footprint by establishing approximately 12,000 branches in Serbia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan since 2022, according to data reported by Izvestia on Monday. Serbia led the way with 9,000 new openings, encompassing a diverse range of sectors such as online shops, kindergartens, manufacturing facilities, real estate companies, co-working spaces, as well as legal and business consulting firms, as per a survey conducted by consultancy Finion.



Vyacheslav Kartamyshev, the head and founder of Finion, attributed this surge in business expansions to favorable conditions in these countries, including tax discounts, export opportunities, and an increased presence of Russians. Notably, the number of Russian nationals residing in Serbia has seen a significant rise from 2,000 a few years ago to the current figure of 200,000.



Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, both members of the Eurasian Economic Union, have witnessed the opening of 800 and 450 branches, respectively, as part of the bloc's streamlined customs, tax procedures, and simplified registration for Russian businesses. The United Arab Emirates, traditionally popular among Russian businesses, saw the establishment of around 1,600 branches in the last two years. This expansion was linked to the closure of hundreds of Russian companies' accounts in the European Union due to sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine.



The sectors experiencing the most substantial increase in new branches included information technology (IT), logistics, and various services, showcasing the diversified nature of Russian businesses' global expansion. The success of these ventures in so-called 'friendly' nations underlines the resilience and adaptability of Russian companies despite challenges related to local banking policies and payment settlements. As geopolitical dynamics continue to influence global business landscapes, this expansion trend is expected to evolve further in the coming years.



