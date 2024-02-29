Ukrainian shipments costs EU agricultures billions

(MENAFN) European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski revealed on Monday that the European Union's agricultural sector experienced a significant loss of EUR19 billion (USD20.6 billion) in 2022 and 2023 following the liberalization of trade with Ukraine. The European Union member states, in a bid to facilitate the global export of Ukrainian agricultural produce, lifted tariffs and quotas in 2022. However, this move inadvertently led to a surplus of goods, primarily grain, causing economic challenges for local farmers in Eastern European countries.



While the overall trade balance between Ukraine and the European Union was positive, contributing EUR19 billion in revenues to the European Union economy, the agricultural sector bore the brunt of the unintended consequences. European Union exports to Ukraine amounted to EUR69 billion, while imports totaled EUR50 billion over the past two years. The surplus of inexpensive Ukrainian agricultural products created what European Union farmers perceive as unfair competition, resulting in substantial losses.



Speaking at an European Union agriculture ministers meeting in Brussels, Wojciechowski highlighted that the influx of Ukrainian imports accounted for a loss of billions in the agricultural sector. He emphasized that the initial intention was for Ukrainian exports to reach markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The commissioner urged for corrective measures to redirect the flow of Ukrainian agricultural products to these intended markets.



As European Union farmers express their discontent through protests across the bloc, the unintended economic consequences of the trade liberalization with Ukraine underscore the need for a strategic reassessment to safeguard the interests of local farmers and maintain a balanced agricultural trade landscape within the European Union.



