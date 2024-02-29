Bitcoin achieves two-year high

(MENAFN) Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, reached a two-year high on Tuesday, touching USD57,036 in early Asian trading. This milestone marks its highest level since November 2021, rebounding from a dip below USD40,000 shortly after the launch of United States-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early January. By 08:30 GMT, the digital currency had pulled back slightly to USD56,325 but still boasted a more than 9 percent increase over the past 24 hours.



Analysts attribute the latest surge in Bitcoin's price to significant inflows into ETFs, which recorded a record-high USD2.4 billion in trading volume on Monday. ETFs offer retail investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin through funds traded on exchanges, contributing to the increased demand for the cryptocurrency.



Justin d'Anethan, from Keyrock, a digital asset market maker, highlighted the relentless demand unleashed by the introduction of United States spot ETFs, as there is a finite supply of Bitcoin. This surge in demand has been a driving force behind the recent rally, providing further momentum to the cryptocurrency market.



The rally in Bitcoin's price has also been fueled by growing interest from major players in the financial landscape. Software company MicroStrategy disclosed on Monday that it had acquired approximately 3,000 bitcoins for around USD155 million. In a similar move, social media platform Reddit recently announced that it had invested some of its excess cash reserves in Bitcoin and several smaller tokens.



The surge propelled Bitcoin's market capitalization to USD1.11 trillion, according to Coindesk, marking a gain of 33.28 percent so far this year. The cryptocurrency's resilience and growing institutional interest underscore its continued significance in the evolving landscape of digital assets.





