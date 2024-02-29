Argentina oil manufacturers retaliate against Milei administration

(MENAFN) A growing confrontation is brewing in Argentina as key oil-producing provinces threaten to halt oil supplies to the rest of the country in response to President Javier Milei's contentious fiscal policies. The dispute centers around Milei's plan to reduce funding and withhold billions in federal tax revenues, prompting major crude-producing provinces like Chubut in Patagonia to challenge what they deem as an "illegal retention" of 13.5 billion pesos (USD15.3 million) in monthly federal tax transfers. Argentine Economy Minister Luis Caputo contends that this measure is aimed at recovering unpaid debt from Chubut and nine other oil-producing provinces, primarily located in the oil-rich region of Patagonia.



The fiscal policies introduced by President Milei have triggered a fierce backlash from regions crucial to Argentina's energy sector. Chubut's governor, Ignacio Torre, voiced strong opposition, stating that if the provinces' demands are not respected, there will be a complete halt of oil production. The southern region of Patagonia, home to a significant portion of Argentina's oil output, is at the forefront of this resistance.



As part of Milei's broader austerity plan, the government has announced cuts to subsidies for transportation service providers nationwide, a move that could lead to increased public transport costs across the country. In addition, January saw a drastic 98 percent reduction in discretionary funding to several provinces, exacerbating tensions between the national government and regional authorities.



The intensifying conflict underscores the challenges facing Argentina as it grapples with economic reforms, prompting concerns about potential disruptions to the country's vital oil supplies and the broader implications for its energy sector.





