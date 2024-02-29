Rapid Adoption Of Active Lifestyle To Drive The Dietary Supplements Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Globally, the customers are inclining towards an active lifestyle to prevent the prevalence of several illnesses related to sedentary lifestyle. In line with this, the manufacturers are channelizing efforts to promote the health benefits of their dietary supplements and gain a competitive edge. Infant healthcare is an emerging market opportunity on account of the rising prevalence of malnourishment in emerging countries due to lack of proper facilities. Companies are actively working to develop products that can be marketed as a nourishing dietary supplement for infants at affordable prices. Growing demand for organic dietary supplements is offering lucrative opportunities to the market players. However, regulatory policies and lack of consensus on a common definition is projected to hamper the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19

Dietary supplements are priced relatively high than other medicines or food supplements. The coronavirus pandemic has brought global trade to a halt, which has resulted in several businesses to shut down, further hampering the market growth. On the production side, lack of raw materials used in the manufacturing of dietary supplements and disruption in the supply chain impedes the market growth.

Key Players



Amway

Bayer AG

Abbott

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Arkopharma

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Glanbiaplc

Nestle S.A. (Nestle Health Science)

Pfizer Inc.

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Danone

Herbalife International of America, Inc.



Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

By Form



Soft gel/pills



Confectionary products

Pharmaceutical products





Powder

Liquid



By Application



Sports nutrition

Weight loss

Bone and joint health

Digestive and immune health

General wellbeing

Heart health

Others (anti-allergies, eye health, beauty supplements)



By Ingredients



Amino acids

Botanical supplements

Vitamins & minerals

Others (metabolite, extract, concentrate, constituent)



By End-Use



Senior citizen

Women

Men

Others (teenagers, kids, toddlers)



By Sales Channel



Health and beauty stores

Pharmacies and drug stores

Direct selling

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets/supermarkets



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





