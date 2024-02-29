Rapid Adoption Of Active Lifestyle To Drive The Dietary Supplements Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Globally, the customers are inclining towards an active lifestyle to prevent the prevalence of several illnesses related to sedentary lifestyle. In line with this, the manufacturers are channelizing efforts to promote the health benefits of their dietary supplements and gain a competitive edge. Infant healthcare is an emerging market opportunity on account of the rising prevalence of malnourishment in emerging countries due to lack of proper facilities. Companies are actively working to develop products that can be marketed as a nourishing dietary supplement for infants at affordable prices. Growing demand for organic dietary supplements is offering lucrative opportunities to the market players. However, regulatory policies and lack of consensus on a common definition is projected to hamper the market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
Dietary supplements are priced relatively high than other medicines or food supplements. The coronavirus pandemic has brought global trade to a halt, which has resulted in several businesses to shut down, further hampering the market growth. On the production side, lack of raw materials used in the manufacturing of dietary supplements and disruption in the supply chain impedes the market growth.
Key Players
Amway
Bayer AG
Abbott
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BASF SE
Arkopharma
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Himalaya Herbal Healthcare
GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
Glanbiaplc
Nestle S.A. (Nestle Health Science)
Pfizer Inc.
DSM Nutritional Products AG
Danone
Herbalife International of America, Inc.
Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation
By Form
Soft gel/pills
Confectionary products
Pharmaceutical products
Powder
Liquid
By Application
Sports nutrition
Weight loss
Bone and joint health
Digestive and immune health
General wellbeing
Heart health
Others (anti-allergies, eye health, beauty supplements)
By Ingredients
Amino acids
Botanical supplements
Vitamins & minerals
Others (metabolite, extract, concentrate, constituent)
By End-Use
Senior citizen
Women
Men
Others (teenagers, kids, toddlers)
By Sales Channel
Health and beauty stores
Pharmacies and drug stores
Direct selling
E-Commerce
Hypermarkets/supermarkets
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
