Biden Must Make Iran Pay For Proxy Attacks: Ex-Trump Aide

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former U.S. Special Representative for Iran Affairs said Washington must compel Iran to directly pay the price for its proxy attacks on American forces.

Brian Hook stated that as long as the Islamic Republic feels no pain, it will continue these attacks with impunity.

The former special envoy of the Trump administration's State Department told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has historically“acted in a gray area” and allowed its proxy groups to commit massacres instead. This senior former American official said Iran has felt“no pain” and will continue its activities in the“gray area” until the regime feels such pain, the media outlet said.

Brian Hook told US senators that the Biden administration must declare that there is no distinction between the Islamic Republic and its proxy groups, viewing attacks by these groups on U.S. soldiers as direct attacks by Iran and holding Tehran responsible for them.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7th, Iran-backed groups have carried out 170 attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria. Yemen's Houthis, also supported by Iran, have attacked U.S. commercial and military ships 60 times. Three American soldiers were killed in a drone attack by Iran-backed militias on a U.S. military base in Jordan near the Syrian border.

Since early this month, U.S. forces have launched retaliatory strikes against targets of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and its allied militias in Iraq and Syria. These attacks have led to a decrease in attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

The New York Times reported, citing anonymous Iranian and American officials, that the Islamic Republic has instructed its proxy forces to reduce attacks on American forces and the U.S. embassy in Iraq to prevent direct conflict with the U.S. military in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram