Abu Dhabi Airports Appoints Memac Ogilvy As New Lead Creative Agency

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Agency will support award-winning airport group in unlocking the full growth potential of Abu Dhabi's tourism and trade industry.

[Dubai, UAE – February 29, 2024] - Memac Ogilvy announced today that it has been selected by Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of Abu Dhabi's five commercial airports, as its new strategic and creative agency of record. Memac Ogilvy's role will encompass strategic and creative responsibilities for the brand's commercial, free zone businesses, and social media platforms. The focus will be on generating innovative ideas and experiences to further accelerate its leadership position as the operator of one of the world's fastest-growing airport hubs.



Memac Ogilvy was awarded the business after a competitive pitch process, demonstrating the agency's proven strength in strategic creativity and effectiveness. This marks an extension of the company's growing portfolio of Abu Dhabi-based clients and underscores the agency's shared commitment to promoting the Emirate while remaining the region's number one creative partner for cultural, social, and economic growth.

Hadi Ballout, Managing Director, Advertising – UAE, Memac Ogilvy, said:“Abu Dhabi Airports' multibillion-dollar capital development plan has spurred a brand transformation, encompassing a new mission statement and reframed company values. Seeking a strategic partner with strong creative and social integration and the right collaborative spirit, they found a fitting match in Memac Ogilvy.”

Ghassan Maraqa, CEO MENA, Memac Ogilvy, added:“We are honored to be working with this innovative and iconic brand during such a pivotal time. As the gateway to the capital, Abu Dhabi Airports plays a crucial role in the Emirate's strategic policies for cultural and industrial advancement, reinforcing its global standing.

“This partnership further validates our understanding of and commitment to Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision and the UAE Government's development objectives. We have a deep understanding of the region, align closely with the leadership plan for the country's capital, and are proud to serve an increasing number of clients integral to that vision,” he added.

Abu Dhabi Airports recently celebrated the opening of the innovative Zayed International Airport – Terminal A, one of the world's fastest growing airport hubs. Other assets in the company's growing portfolio

include Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Sir Bani Yas Island Airport and Delma Island Airport, Abu Dhabi Duty Free and Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ).