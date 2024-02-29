THE MAJLIS BY MANDARIN ORIENTAL RETURNS CRAFTING A NEW, POETIC JOURNEY

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 29 February, 2024 – Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has announced the return of The Majlis by Mandarin Oriental, a bespoke space that brings guests together for iftar and suhoor whilst paying homage to the incredibly rich heritage of the UAE.





This year, the beloved beachside resort collaborates with award-winning Emirati poet, Dr. Afra Atiq. Afra is a guardian of her culture and a voice of strength weaving narratives on the rich traditions of the UAE. Her bespoke verses, exclusively crafted for Mandarin Oriental, reflect the values, stories, and experiences shared by families and friends during the Holy Month.





Titled 'Through Her Words', this poetical journey will be brought to life through contemporary art installations that will grace The Majlis throughout Ramadan. Guests can indulge in exquisite creations while enjoying poetry readings and admiring refined calligraphy touches, making the experience a unique blend of art, cuisine, and culture.





Designed with the utmost luxury in mind, The Majlis by Mandarin Oriental offers a new look and feel, boasting warm interiors accented by gold decorative detailing and outdoor seating that overlooks the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy the very best of Middle Eastern cuisine with signature creations from Netsu by Ross Shonhan and Michelin-starred Tasca by Jos Avillez for both iftar and suhoor. The elegant ambience will be enriched by live Arabic music of traditional oud and tablah. Guests can celebrate Ramadan surrounded by family and friends, either indoor or by the sea, on the beachside terrace.





Werner Anzinger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, commented:“The Majlis by Mandarin Oriental extends beyond being just a place for iftar and suhoor. It's a hub of cultural appreciation, storytelling, and artistic expression. We want to proudly amplify the voices and visions of the UAE artists, and create a place dedicated to bringing the local community together, fostering a sense of unity, and celebrating the richness of the local heritage.”





Iftar:



Served between sunset and 9.00pm

AED 395 per person

AED 198 for children between 4 – 11 Complimentary for children below 3





Suhoor:



Served between 10 and 1.00am

À la carte sharing menus from AED 350 AED 295 per person minimum spend





For reservations, please call +971 4 777 2223 or email ....