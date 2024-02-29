French School Group Enjoy Trip To The National Park

(MENAFN- Pressat) A group of 50 French students recently participated in a day trip involving a cruise on Loch Lomond to Inversnaid and thereafter a guided walking tour along part of the West Highland Way.

Cruise Loch Lomond accommodated the group for the return trip to Inversnaid and were delighted that the group enjoyed their Loch Lomond experience. Cruise Loch Lomond provide loch cruises for approximately 30 overseas school groups per annum to Inversnaid reserve and the West Highland Way, as well as local school groups to Inchcailloch.

John Urquhart, Chair of the charity Friends of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs and expert local guide from Loch Lomond Guides, accompanied the group on the boat trip and led them along a section of the West Highland way north of Inversnaid. John provided information on several different themes, including helping the group to learn about the role of the National Park and also with regard to nurturing and appreciating the environment.

A very enjoyable day was had by all