White House unveils Biden`s health situation

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has successfully undergone his annual physical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and the White House physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, has declared him "healthy, active, robust," and fully "fit for duty." The extensive two-and-a-half-hour medical examination involved a team of 20 doctors and did not include specific tests for assessing Biden's mental fitness. According to a memo from Dr. O'Connor, the 81-year-old president "feels well" after the routine procedure, and tests conducted "identified no new concerns."



Despite the comprehensive health report, critics have continued to question the transparency of the administration concerning Biden's health. Some have raised concerns about his cognitive abilities, especially in light of a recent prosecutor's report suggesting that he may be too elderly and befuddled to stand trial. The administration has faced calls for a cognitive test, with some arguing that Biden has not proven mentally fit to serve as president.



White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed these concerns on Wednesday, stating that the president doesn't need a cognitive test, and such an assessment is based on the evaluations of both the president's doctor and neurologist.



Earlier this month, Representative Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican and former White House doctor under Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, along with 83 other House Republicans, expressed "grave concerns" about President Biden's cognitive abilities. The release of the positive health report is likely to reignite discussions surrounding transparency, cognitive assessments, and the overall fitness of the oldest president in United States history to carry out his duties.





