Brainiacs Opens 150 Physical Learning Centers For The Skill Development Programmes In India And 12 Other Countries

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 29th February 2024: Brainiacs, a pioneering hybrid homeschooling platform in India and 12 other countries, has opened 150 physical learning centers in India and 12 other countries. This initiative is aimed to transform and offer students a blend of online and offline schooling and mark a significant milestone in redefining the landscape of modern education.



Nirvaan Birla, Founder of Brainiacs, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to open these 150 physical learning centers, While EdTech are swiftly shifting from online to offline, evident in their aggressive acquisition of brick-and-mortar institutes, leveraging our long-standing presence in education, we utilize our Birla Open Minds International schools as hybrid centers, ensuring a top-notch experience for our students."



This initiative aligns perfectly with our long-term vision to revolutionize education in India, empowering young minds to become innovative learners and problem solvers."



Muddassar Nazar, CEO of Brainiacs, "Integrating offline components with online schooling provides individual students with balanced socialization, hands-on experiences, immediate feedback, real-world context, and a structured learning environment, fostering holistic skill development."



Brainiacs forecasts enrollment numbers to double by 2024, indicating an increased need for personalized and holistic educational solutions. The collaboration between Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds International Schools is a significant move towards reinventing education for the digital age, creating forward-thinking individuals equipped to navigate the challenges of the 21st century.



With a global spike in homeschooling, Brainiacs predicts a 10X growth by the end of 2024. Despite pandemic hurdles, the initiative has shown a remarkable 73% retention rate, highlighting the effectiveness and popularity of its personalized approach to education.



Brainiacs' real-time growth has increased by an incredible 3X over the previous year, demonstrating the program's efficacy in fostering intellectual development and academic performance among students.



In addition, Brainiacs has launched a new vertical for neural divergent kids, witnessing a 40% growth YoY, providing a supportive and accommodating learning environment.



