70 Palestinians Martyred .. Toll Since Oct. 7 Exceeds 30,000

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Up to 70 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces at Al Rasheed street west of Gaza City, the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported on Thursday.

The Israeli occupation forces opened fire from their heavy machine guns in west Gaza and killed thousands of Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian aid which resulted in the martyrdom of 70 civilians and injury of hundreds of them, WAFA said.

A total of 57 martyrs and more than 254 injured people were transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza. it said

This high number of casualties outweighs the hospital's capacity to cope in the absence of medical supplies, WAFA added.

Meanwhile, 20 martyrs were transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza and more than 160 injured people were transferred to Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza Strip -- with critical cases, WAFA said.

Thus, the death toll of Palestinian martyrs since the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 30,035, and 70,457 others have been injured, Palestine Health Authorities stated.

Palestine Ministry of Health announced that Ibrahim Mhamid, 59, was martyred from critical injuries by Israeli occupation forces at Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm city. (end)

