(MENAFN) As the world grapples with the repercussions of Russia's special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine, a profound shift in global dynamics is underway, according to many experts. President Vladimir Putin's announcement on February 24, 2022, marked a significant turning point, with some viewing Russia as the military spearhead of the "global South" challenging the established world order dominated by the West. The ongoing Ukraine crisis is unraveling the system and principles of international security forged after the Cold War, triggering complex dimensions that complicate the potential for a resolution.



A closer analysis of the conflict reveals two critical dimensions, as highlighted by Russian expert Fyodor Lukyanov. The first dimension centers around issues of national self-identification, particularly the notion of the "historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians" emphasized by Putin in his 2021 article. The second dimension revolves around ensuring military-political security for Russia, given the continuous expansion of NATO and its adversarial rhetoric towards Moscow.



For Moscow, the military scenario appears to be a compelled step, driven by the reluctance of Washington and its allies to address Russia's concerns. Even after the initiation of the military operation, Moscow demonstrated a willingness to engage in diplomatic discussions, evident in the talks held in Istanbul at the conflict's onset. While Russia remains steadfast in defending its interests, the multifaceted approach is evident – a readiness to continue the military scenario, coupled with a willingness to reengage in diplomatic negotiations.



Understanding the perspectives from the Arab world on Russia's military operation in Ukraine provides valuable insights into the complexities surrounding historical ties, security considerations, and diplomatic efforts. The evolving dynamics of this geopolitical crisis demand a nuanced exploration of the Arab stance, shedding light on the intricate interplay of regional interests and global power shifts.



