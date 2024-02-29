PM Inaugurates Palace Of Justice In Ma'an

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh inaugurated the new Palace of Justice in Ma'an on Thursday.The state-of-the-art, JD7 million courthouse, funded by the European Union, boasts 14 courts and was constructed according to the highest technical and engineering standards. The complex includes additional buildings totaling 600 square meters and parking facilities accommodating 250 vehicles.Designed, supervised, and built by Jordanians, the three-story Palace of Justice encompasses a total area of 13,040 square meters and sits on a 17-dunum plot.Expressing his satisfaction with the inauguration ceremony timing, which coincides with a visit by His Majesty King Abdullah II to Ma'an as part of a series of visits to mark the 25th anniversary of the King's ascension to the throne, Khasawneh commended the King's leadership and unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, citing his personal involvement in delivering aerial aid to the people of Gaza despite the inherent risks."We have the right to be proud of our nation and its unwavering stance under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II," said the Prime Minister. He further emphasized Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, referencing the recently established airlift dedicated to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza."No one surpasses us in our dedication," asserted Khasawneh, addressing claims of fabricated land bridges intended to diminish Jordan's efforts in supporting Palestinians.Khasawneh emphasized Jordan's unwavering commitment to its principles and values. He highlighted the country's dedication to the ideals of the Great Arab Revolt and its consistent stance on national issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.He acknowledged the challenges facing Jordan, including unemployment, which has seen a modest decrease of 2.7%. He emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to address this issue and stressed the importance of maintaining national resilience and economic strength. He called for continued unity and adherence to Jordanian principles across the country's cities, villages, and communities.The Prime Minister was accompanied by ministers, MPs, senators, the Ambassador of the European Union Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, and a number of officials.