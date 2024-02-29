Industrial Prices See Decline In January 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Jordanian industrial producers witnessed a decline in prices for January 2024, according to a report released by the Department of Statistics on Thursday.Compared to January 2023, the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) dipped by 1.38%, settling at 106.91 points from 108.41 points. This annual decrease was primarily driven by a 1.65% decline in prices within the manufacturing sector and a steeper 5.12% drop in prices within extractive industries. However, the report also noted a contrasting 6.45% increase in electricity prices.Furthermore, the IPPI dropped by 0.38% compared to December 2023, reaching 106.91 points from 107.32 points. This month-over-month decline was attributed to a decrease in prices across all three sectors, including a 0.36% decline in manufacturing industries, a 0.50% decrease in extractive industries, and a 0.54% decrease in electricity prices.