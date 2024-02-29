ASE Closes Up Slightly At 2,467 Points

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) witnessed a modest gain of 0.02 percent on Thursday, closing at 2,467 points.Trading activity saw 4.3 million shares exchanged across 2,432 transactions, generating a total value of approximately JD4.2 million.While 37 companies experienced share price increases, 23 companies saw their share prices decline. The remaining 39 companies' share prices remained unchanged.

