(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments suggesting the possibility of some NATO members deploying troops in Ukraine have sparked disavowals from senior Western officials. The remarks have exposed a lack of cohesion within the North Atlantic alliance regarding strategies to address the ongoing Ukraine crisis, with Moscow responding by warning that such a move could make a direct war with the United States-led military bloc "inevitable."



The controversy unfolded as supporters of Kiev gathered in Paris, invited by Macron to discuss the evolving situation as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered its third year.



Ukrainian President Zelensky reportedly participated in the closed-door event via a video link.



The meeting took place against the backdrop of recent setbacks for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, including the loss of Avdeevka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic.



The Ukrainian government is grappling with challenges such as replenishing lost troops and navigating a controversial mobilization reform proposal that introduces severe punishments for draft evasion. Additionally, a partisan dispute in the United States Congress has left a White House request for additional Ukraine aid in legislative limbo.



The Elysee Palace portrayed the gathering as an opportunity for participants to "reaffirm their unity" and express determination to defeat Russia. However, the event raised concerns among some guests critical of the Western approach to the conflict. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico commented that the agenda "sends chills down my spine."



Macron's overplayed hand in suggesting potential NATO troop deployments in Ukraine has laid bare divisions within the alliance, prompting swift disavowals from Western officials. As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve and diplomatic tensions rise, the lack of a unified NATO stance underscores the complexity of navigating the geopolitical landscape surrounding the conflict. The response from Moscow adds an additional layer of uncertainty, raising questions about the potential consequences of divergent strategies within the alliance.





