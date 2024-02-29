Turkey proposes to hold Russia-Ukraine negotiations

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Turkey is prepared to serve as an intermediary for peaceful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. The offer comes ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled visit to Turkey and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum later this week. Erdogan emphasized the importance of diplomatic channels at the highest level to seek a fair and lasting resolution to the armed conflict, now entering its third year.



Addressing the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Albania via video message, Erdogan stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue to play a role in resolving hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. He expressed Turkey's readiness to facilitate peaceful discourse between the two nations, urging a concerted effort towards bringing them together for a comprehensive resolution.



Ukrainian President Zelensky, present at the summit, has been seeking support for Kiev's war efforts. As part of these efforts, Zelensky approached Balkan states with proposals for joint arms production, particularly relevant given Ukraine's challenges with ammunition supply affecting the situation on the battlefield.



President Erdogan acknowledged that insufficient efforts have been made to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. Reiterating Turkey's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, Erdogan expressed support for Zelensky's 10-step peace formula in principle.



Despite Moscow's repeated assertions of readiness for negotiations, blame has been placed on Kiev for the lack of diplomatic breakthrough. Russia has dismissed Zelensky's peace formula, labeling it an "absurd" ultimatum, as it includes non-negotiable terms such as the return of all former Ukrainian territories and the withdrawal of all Russian troops without preconditions.



Against the backdrop of ongoing tensions and stalled peace talks, Turkey's diplomatic offer to facilitate discussions between Russia and Ukraine adds a new dimension to international efforts to address the conflict. As Erdogan seeks to play a mediating role, the global community watches closely for potential breakthroughs and developments in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution.







