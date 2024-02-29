Trump gets dismissed from yet another American state ballot

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, an Illinois judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot be listed on the state's Republican primary ballots, issuing an order for local election officials to remove his name from contention. The decision, handed down by Cook County Judge Tracie Porter on Wednesday, invokes the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause, contending that Trump's actions related to the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol disqualify him from seeking reelection in Illinois.



The ruling, set to take effect on March 1, provides Trump's legal team with a brief two-day window to appeal before the state's primary race kicks off on March 19, as reported by the Hill.



Judge Porter emphasized that the Insurrection Clause prohibits former United States officials from returning to military or civilian office if they have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."



The legal battle in Illinois stems from a formal objection filed by a group of state voters with the state elections board, citing Trump's alleged participation in the events of January 6, 2021. Despite the board's unanimous decision to retain Trump's name on the GOP ballot, the voters' lawyers pursued a legal challenge, bringing the matter before the court.



This case marks the third attempt across different states to prevent Trump's nomination, with litigants in Colorado and Maine also seeking to disqualify the former president based on the same Insurrection Clause. However, rulings in those states have been temporarily paused pending an appeal at the United States Supreme Court, which has signaled skepticism toward the plaintiffs.



As legal battles unfold in multiple states, the decision in Illinois adds another layer of complexity to Trump's potential candidacy, raising questions about the application of the Insurrection Clause and its implications for the former president's political future. The evolving legal landscape underscores the ongoing controversies surrounding Trump's role in the events of January 6, 2021, and the legal challenges he faces as he navigates the political arena.



