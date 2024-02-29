Russia`s Rotor International gets qualified to enter Games of the Future

(MENAFN) In a captivating turn of events at the Games of the Future in Kazan, the Russian phygital football team, Rotor International, secured a spot in the playoffs despite a group stage defeat to the México Quetzales. The tournament, blending physical and digital elements, witnessed Rotor International's resilience on the pitch but a setback in the football simulator against their Mexican counterparts.



Group C featured intense matchups, with FDC Vista (Russia) facing Team CMR (Cameroon) in a closely contested encounter ending 6-8 (2-5 in simulation, 4-3 in physical play). Meanwhile, CHP Chile (Chile) dominated Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) with a convincing 6-1 victory (3-0 in simulation, 3-1 in physical play).



In Group D, Rotor International clashed with México Quetzales in a thrilling encounter that ended 6-7 (3-5 in simulation, 3-2 in physical play). Despite the loss, Rotor International secured a second-place finish. Peñarol (Uruguay) showcased dominance against Beşiktaş Esports (Türkiye), securing a 12-4 victory (7-2 in simulation, 5-2 in physical play).



The Games of the Future, an innovative international tournament featuring 21 disciplines, is taking place in Kazan from February 21 to March 3, 2024. The tournament's unique format combines physical and digital competitions, referred to as 'phygital,' challenging athletes to showcase their skills in both the real and virtual worlds.



With over 2,000 athletes participating from various countries worldwide, Games of the Future is pushing the boundaries of traditional sports competitions. Rotor International's journey, marked by a group stage defeat but securing a playoff berth, adds an exciting chapter to the tournament's narrative, emphasizing the evolving landscape of sports where physical and digital prowess converge.



