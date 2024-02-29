White House recognizes importance of Avdeevka

(MENAFN) As the Russian military continues its offensive against Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region, the White House has expressed deep concern over the strategic town of Avdeevka, recently captured by Moscow's forces. In a press conference on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby underscored the significance of Avdeevka, labeling it as "critical" and attributing its fall to what they termed as "congressional inaction."



The Biden administration is currently striving to advance a long-pending aid package for Ukraine, amounting to $60 billion, through the House of Representatives. However, this initiative has encountered substantial opposition from Republicans who seek to link overseas funding to the reinforcement of security measures along the United States-Mexico border.



Jean-Pierre emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that Ukraine has experienced territorial losses in recent weeks, leading to the rationing of ammunition and supplies. Avdeevka, she noted, stands out as "one of the critical cities" affected by the Russian military's advance.



Addressing the precarious battlefield situation, Kirby characterized it as "very dire" for Ukraine, expressing deep concern about the ongoing progress of Moscow's forces in the Donbass region. While acknowledging that other towns and villages have fallen, he emphasized that none compare in significance to Avdeevka, particularly due to its role as a vital logistics hub.



Kirby warned that without increased military aid from the United States, Ukraine could face the risk of losing the conflict. He highlighted the urgency of congressional action to allocate additional resources to support Ukraine's defense efforts.



As tensions escalate and the Biden administration seeks bipartisan support for crucial aid to Ukraine, the situation in Donbass remains fluid, prompting a broader discussion about the geopolitical implications of the conflict and the role of congressional decisions in shaping the trajectory of the ongoing crisis.



MENAFN29022024000045015687ID1107916198