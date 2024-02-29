American intel attempts to trace Putin

(MENAFN) In a revelation that underscores the intricate relationship between technology firms and intelligence agencies, a recent book by former Wall Street Journal reporter Byron Tau claims that a United States tech company closely linked to the CIA and the Pentagon attempted to monitor the movements of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wired, citing Tau's book titled 'Means of Control: How the Hidden Alliance of Tech and Government Is Creating a New American Surveillance State,' details how the company, PlanetRisk, developed a powerful tool initially named Locomotive, later rebranded as VISR (Virtual Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance).



According to the report, PlanetRisk leveraged geolocation data commonly utilized by digital advertisers, enabling the tool to allegedly surveil individuals in close proximity to the Russian president, thereby acquiring information about his whereabouts. The book suggests that this tool was created to tap into the vast pools of data collected by various apps, which were readily available for purchase by advertisers.



Wired's in-depth coverage, published on Tuesday, delves into the genesis of the tool and its development. It highlights researcher Mike Yeagley, who, in the mid-2010s, recognized the potential of large datasets gathered by specific apps. Tech companies were already collecting such information and were willing to sell it to advertisers for a relatively modest fee, making it an attractive prospect, as outlined in the report.



Tau's book reveals that Yeagley, specializing in obtaining unique datasets for government agencies, initially experimented with geofences – virtual boundaries in geographical datasets. The method, according to the book, proved highly successful in harvesting personal data on employees of United States government agencies who used various apps, including dating and weather apps, as well as location-based games.



The narrative takes a fascinating turn in 2015 when Yeagley, allegedly after receiving an investment from the CIA's venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, joined PlaceIQ. Subsequently, he moved on to PlanetRisk, a relatively unknown startup, where the tool in question was developed.



The reported utilization of such advanced surveillance tools raises questions about the ethical implications and privacy concerns associated with the intersection of technology companies and intelligence agencies. As the story unfolds, it prompts a broader conversation about the evolving landscape of surveillance and the delicate balance between national security interests and individual privacy rights.





