Both kids get stabbed outside school in Germany

(MENAFN) In a distressing incident that unfolded on Wednesday in the city of Duisburg, Germany, two young children, aged nine and ten, were subjected to a horrifying knife attack as they were returning home from a Catholic elementary school in the Marxloh neighborhood. Reports indicate that the victims, a boy and a girl, sustained serious injuries but managed to crawl back to the school premises, where a quick-thinking teacher provided crucial first aid before they were airlifted to a nearby hospital by a medical helicopter.



The assailant, identified as a 21-year-old male, has been apprehended by Duisburg police, alleviating immediate concerns regarding further threats to public safety. Authorities have not disclosed the suspect's identity or provided any insights into the motive behind the shocking attack. Nevertheless, forensic investigators are actively examining the crime scene, while law enforcement seeks potential witnesses who could shed light on the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident.



Duisburg, a city with a population of approximately half a million residents, is located in the Ruhr industrial region of the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting increased vigilance and concerns about the safety of children on their way to and from school.



Local media coverage has highlighted the resilience of the young victims, who, despite the severity of their injuries, managed to seek refuge back at the school. The incident raises questions about the security measures in place around educational institutions and has sparked conversations about potential steps to enhance the safety of students in the community.



As the investigation unfolds, the community is left grappling with the emotional aftermath of the attack, and authorities are under pressure to provide not only justice for the victims but also assurances regarding the safety protocols in place to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of schoolchildren and the need for collective efforts to create a secure environment for their education and well-being.



MENAFN29022024000045015687ID1107916187