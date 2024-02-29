India-Mauritius Relationship Example Of SAGAR Goodwill: S. Jaishankar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday called the India-Mauritius relationship an example of India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) goodwill as Prime Ministers of both countries jointly inaugurated a new airstrip and a jetty in Agalega Island.

Calling Mauritius a "valued friend of India", Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated the Agalega Airstrip, Saint James Jetty, and six other community development projects on the Island via video conferencing today.

Taking to his X, S.Jaishankar said that he is "privileged" to witness the event and that the relationship between the two nations is an example of our SAGAR goodwill, our Neighbourhood First priority, and our Forward Africa solidarity".

"Today's inaugurations will further strengthen this commitment, the minister said.

The Vision SAGAR aims to bolster India's maritime capabilities and enhance its presence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Through this vision, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime partners and assist in building their maritime security capabilities.

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi said Mauritius is a key partner of India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and a special partner under Vision SAGAR.

"As members of Global South, we have common priorities and the last 10 years have seen unprecedented momentum in the relations between the two countries and new heights of mutual cooperation have been achieved," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to traditional and non-traditional challenges in the Indian Ocean Region which affect the two economies, PM Modi said that India and Mauritius are the natural partners in maritime security to deal with these challenges.

"We are actively working to ensure security, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. We are cooperating in all areas like monitoring of Exclusive Economic Zone, joint patrolling, hydrography, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief," PM Modi added.

A statement from his office earlier stated that the inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius and will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it follows the recent launch of UPI and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by the two leaders on February 12.