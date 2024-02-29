Police Nab Wanted Drug Trafficker In Ruwaished Raid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Security forces apprehended a dangerous individual wanted for drug trafficking and smuggling offenses in the eastern district of Ruwaished on Wednesday evening, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD) media spokesperson.The arrested individual, identified as Abdul Karim Suleiman Al-Ghayath, was previously named and pictured by the PSD alongside several other wanted individuals from Ruwaished.Al-Ghayath faced charges related to nine separate incidents involving the import and trade of narcotics, collaboration with international and regional gangs, membership in criminal organizations, and discharging firearms.The PSD spokesperson confirmed that the raid was the culmination of extensive operational and intelligence efforts that led authorities to Al-Ghayath's location. The spokesperson further emphasized ongoing investigations aimed at gathering information and apprehending the remaining wanted individuals.