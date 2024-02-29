February Rainfall Declines Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) - Jordan Meteorological Department Director, Raed Khattab, reported that February's rainfall declined across the country, except for the eastern and southeastern regions, which received above-average precipitation.While February typically contributes 20-25% of Jordan's seasonal rainfall, the current rainy season is performing around average overall, exceeding expectations in some areas. However, parts of the south and east remain below average.Khattab noted that the rainy season historically ends in Jordan between May 2nd and 31st, with 19-22% of seasonal rainfall typically occurring after February.As of February's end, the northern regions received 348.6 mm (87% of the average), the central-western regions received 319.0 mm (77%), the central-eastern regions received 114.5 mm (92%), the eastern regions received 71.8 mm (77%), the northern Jordan Valley received 415.5 mm (107%), the central Jordan Valley received 247.9 mm (89%), the southern Jordan Valley received 52.4 mm (72%), the southwestern regions received 106.7 mm (45%), and the southern regions received 36.1 mm (65%).