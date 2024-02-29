21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD41.5 Per Gram In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 29 (Petra) -- The purchase price for 21-karat gold, which is highly sought after by local consumers, on Thursday reached JD41.5 per gram at jewelry stores. Meanwhile, the selling price for the same amount of gold is JD39.80.The Jordan Jewelers Association has released its daily bulletin, revealing that the current cost of acquisition for one gram of 24-karat gold and 18-karat gold stood at JD48.70 and JD37, respectively.Today, the yellow metal commenced trading in the global market at a rate of $2,035 per ounce.