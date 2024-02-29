Hi-COM Network And Indus Towers Collaborate To Expand Sustainability And Telecom Infrastructure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29th February 2024, National: Hi-COM Network Private Limited, a leading internet service provider, announces its collaboration with Indus Towers Limited, the largest telecom tower company in the world, to enhance telecommunications infrastructure and drive sustainability efforts. Indus Towers Limited, formed by the merger of Bharti Infratel Limited and Indus Towers, has been instrumental in providing robust infrastructure for the telecommunications sector. Through this partnership, Hi- COM will leverage its expertise to support Indus Towers in erecting new towers and upgrading existing ones to meet the growing demands of the industry.



One of the key aspects of this collaboration is the installation of solar panels on towers, a joint initiative aimed at reducing carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices. By integrating renewable energy solutions, Hicom and Indus Towers are demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship while ensuring reliable connectivity for consumers.



Mr. Vikas Sharma, Founder and Director of Hi- COM, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, We are thrilled to partner with Indus Towers in their endeavor to enhance connectivity and sustainability in the telecommunications industry. At Hicom, we are committed to leveraging our expertise to support organizations like Indus Towers in achieving their business objectives while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.





About Hi- COM:-



Hi-COM Network Private Limited, an internet service provider, assists organizations by offering ILL, Broadband, and P2P connectivity based on their needs. It assists organizations in resolving complicated business issues so that they may fulfill their corporate objectives. It has established a licensed and trained consulting, sales, and services team that delivers best-of-breed solutions from across the information technology spectrum, including structured cabling, software, storage, networking, security, voice, and video.





About Indus Tower:-



Indus Towers Limited was formed by the merger of Bharti Infratel Limited and Indus Towers. This combined strength makes Indus one of the largest telecom tower companies in the world. Enabling communication for millions of people daily, Indus will continue to provide affordable, high-quality, and reliable services for the growing network connectivity needs of India. Indus Towers Limited has over 211,775 towers and 360,679 co-locations (31st December 2023) and a nationwide presence covering all 22 telecom circles. Indus' leading customers are Bharti Airtel (together with Bharti Hexacom), Vodafone Idea Limited, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which are the leading wireless telecommunications service providers in India by revenue. The Company is committed to truly living its credo of Putting India First and Connecting Lives across the Nation.

