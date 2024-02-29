DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute Conducted Successful Advanced Excel Corporate Training For De Soto Technologies Team

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, 23 October 2023: DMG IT Engineering & Multimedia Institute is an subsidiary alliance of Digital Media DMG Pvt Ltd (DMG Group of Companies) conducted successful Advanced Excel Corporate training for De Soto Technologies Employee to upgrade their skills.

This Specialized Training Session Aimed To Enhance The Analytical And Data Management Skills Of De Soto Technologies' Workforce, Equipping Them With The Tools And Knowledge Necessary To Excel In Today's Competitive Business Environment.

About DMG Group:

The DMG Group, renowned for its diversified services including Education, IT Services, Mutual Funds Consultancy, Immigration & Visa Consultancy, with a broad scope reaching across multiple business, DMG Group proved its success in navigating various landscapes, offering expertise and services tailored to each field.

The Comprehensive Two-Week Training Program, Organized By DMG Group, Was Tailored To Meet The Specific Needs Of De Soto Technologies. Advanced Excel Was Chosen As The Focal Point, Given Its Critical Role In Data Analysis, Reporting, And Decision-Making Within The Company. The Program Featured A Blend Of Theoretical Knowledge And Hands-On Practical Exercises To Ensure That Participants Gained A Deep Understanding Of Excel's Advanced Functionalities.



Key Highlights Of The Training Program Included:

Advanced Functions and Formulas: Employees Were Introduced to A Wide Range Of Advanced Excel Functions And Formulas, Enabling Them To Perform Complex Calculations And Data Analysis With Ease.

Data Visualization: Participants Learned How to Create Interactive and Visually Appealing Charts, Graphs, And Dashboards To Effectively Communicate Data-Driven Insights To Various Stakeholders.

Pivot Tables and Power Query: The Training Covered the Creation And Management Of Pivot Pivot Tables And Demonstrated How Power Query Can Be Used For Data Transformation And Manipulation.

Automation And Macros: Employees Were Trained to Automate Repetitive Tasks Using Macros, Thus Increasing Efficiency and Reducing Manual Errors.

Data Analysis and Decision Support: The Program Emphasized How Advanced Excel Can Be Used for Data-Driven Decision-Making, Forecasting, And Scenario Analysis.

"We Are Thrilled to Have Had the Opportunity to Partner With De soto Technologies in Providing Advanced Excel Training," said Nikul Patel, Founder CEO & CMO, DMG Group. "Our Goal Is to Empower Organizations with The Skills and Tools They Need to Thrive in Today's Data-Driven Business Landscape. The Successful Completion of This Program By De Soto Technologies' Employees Is a Testament to DMG Groupï¿1⁄2s Commitment to Excellence."

The Advanced Excel Training Received Enthusiastic Participation and Positive Feedback From De Soto Technologies' Employees. The Newfound Skills and Knowledge Acquired During the Program Are Expected To Have A Significant Impact On The Company's Data Management Capabilities And Overall Performance.

For More Information About DMG Group and Itï¿1⁄2s Services, Please Visit





