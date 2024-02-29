Stefanchuk: Ukraine Is Open To Dialogue To Address Concerns Of Polish Farmers And Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk says Ukraine is open to a professional dialogue to address all concerns of Polish farmers or carriers.

According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk posted this on Facebook following a meeting with the Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Szymon Holovna.

The parties discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border and the role of parliaments in this problem.

Stefanchuk emphasized that Ukraine is largely dependent on supplies by road and rail. "Blocking the border in times of war is a bad signal and an absolutely counterproductive decision," Stefanchuk emphasized.

"It is extremely important for me that this problem is resolved as soon as possible. Ukraine is open to a professional dialog to address all the concerns of Polish farmers or carriers," the Chairman of the Parliament said.

In his opinion, "we need to protect our good neighborliness and friendship. This is the main thing."

According to Stefanchuk, Ukraine is grateful to Poland "for its significant contribution to countering Russian aggression and consolidating the international community in helping our country. Both the Security and Defense Forces need continuous supplies of weapons. I voiced our needs".

Stefanchuk and Holovnya also discussed the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula.

As reported by Ukrinform, since February 9, farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints near the border with Ukraine. The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's rejection of the European Green Deal.

During this time, there have been five cases of Ukrainian crops spilling out of freight cars onto the tracks or from trucks on the roads.