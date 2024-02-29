Exhibition Unissued Diplomas Opened At Warsaw School Of Economics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The reading room of the Warsaw School of Economics will host the exhibition "Unissued Diplomas" until March 11, which is dedicated to Ukrainian students who died during the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The exposition contains stories about 20 dead Ukrainian students, including a student of the Warsaw School of Economics, Oleksiy Morklyanyk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the organizers of the exhibition, it tells the story of the tragic fate of students of Ukrainian universities who never received their coveted diplomas because their lives were suddenly interrupted by Russia's aggression against independent Ukraine. During the opening of the exhibition, a symbolic, yet-to-be-issued diploma of Oleksiy Morklyanyk, a first-year student at the Higher School of Economics who was killed in shelling near Kyiv, was shown for the first time.



































































diplomas" of Ukrainian students are shown at University of Strasbourg

"The symbolic diplomas, the young, lively and smiling students, and their short stories remind us of the ongoing war and the price that Ukrainian youth have been paying every day for two years," the exhibition organizers remind.

In a commentary to Ukrinform, Ukrainian diplomat Vasyl Melnychuk emphasized that this exhibition is very important because it allows the world to see the trouble that Ukrainians, including students, are facing today.

As a reminder, February 24 marked the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

